Tupelo Purchases Apartment Complex

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Tupelo has purchased an apartment complex as part of a revitalization effort.

The Tupelo City Council approved the purchase of “President’s Gate” apartments on Lawndale.

The city will pay $2.5 million for the sprawling complex. Two years ago some units there were condemned for code violations.

Mayor Jason Shelton says the city will follow the same plan as nearby Azalea Gardens.

That complex was purchased several years ago by the city.

Most of the units have been torn down and the land is now available for private developers.

The Mayor says developers will be given the opportunity to build homes on the sites of the complexes.