Tupelo tabs new communications chief

CITY OF TUPELO RELEASE

The City of Tupelo welcomes Lucia Randle as its new Communications Director effective September 30, 2019. Ms. Randle will manage the city’s internal/external communications activities including advertising, marketing, and media relations. Duties and other responsibilities include the development and implementation of digital marketing across all communication channels including social media and city website, as well as managing the implementation of the City’s digital strategy in unison with all City departments.

Randle comes to the City of Tupelo with decades of experience in media, marketing and public relations. Most recently, Randle worked as Director of Marketing & Special Events for Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. She previously worked at WTVA Television and R.W. Reed Company, Inc. “I’m excited and grateful for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to putting my experience to work for the City of Tupelo. The Tupelo Spirit is alive and well and I am honored to be a part of it,” she said.

While there were many great applicants, Mayor Shelton stated that the City of Tupelo is extra fortunate to have someone with Lucia’s experience, expertise’s, and passion for the community to join our team.In addition to her work experience, Randle has served in many leadership and volunteer capacities in Tupelo including Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, United Way of Northeast Mississippi, Community Development Foundation Jim Ingram Leadership Institute, Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau Leadership Class, NEWMS/New Expectations for Women in Mississippi, Tupelo Kiwanis Club, and Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo.. A Fulton native, Randle received her education at Itawamba Community College and Louisiana State University.