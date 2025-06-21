Tupelo teen prepares for the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant

Bella Cochran says the pageant has helped her navigate her teen years

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It has been a busy summer for 17-year-old Bella Cochran. Besides getting ready for her senior year at Tupelo High School, she is also preparing for the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant.

“I am excited for talent, I love to sing, I love doing that, it is awesome,” Bella said.

As Miss Tupelo Teen Volunteer, Bella will be competing for Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer.

She just returned from Girls State, where she hung out with some fellow contestants.

The “pageant with a purpose” stresses Scholarship, Education, Responsibility, Volunteerism, Empowerment, and partners with the Salvation Army and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Bella’s service platform focuses on empowerment.

“The Might of Mentorship is not just advocating for mentorship, but also telling people they have the Might of Mentorship inside of them, it takes one word, action, smile to make somebody’s day better and we all have that power inside of us to be that mentor for others,” Bella said.

Through the Honeybee Princess Program, each contestant mentors a girl between the ages of 6 and 12.

Bella’s Honeybee is 11-year-old Evie, who likes to make bracelets on her loom.

The honeybees get to experience the excitement of the pageant and fun activities during the week.

“Last year we had a pajama party and everyone went in their matching pajamas with their volunteer and Honeybees got to get on stage and do karaoke, Bella is awesome and kind and is grateful for what she has,” Evie said.

Bella said Miss Mississippi Volunteer has helped her navigate her teens.

“I was an early bloomer, didn’t feel comfortable in my body, but I got involved in the Teen Volunteer pageant and I was blown away by support of all these older girls, it was awesome that they thought I was awesome,” Bella said.

The pageant takes place the first week in July at the THS performing arts center.

For ticket information, go to missmississippivolunteer.com