Turf going down on Cornerstone Sports Complex fields

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday or Wednesday, construction crews will begin laying down the turf for the fields at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill says this has been a long time coming, and the new synthetic turf is one of the key elements included in the plan for the Cornerstone Sports Complex.

The complex is set to feature 12 fields for baseball or softball with turf infields and natural grass outfields. The mayor says they have invested about $1 million into each field. She says that while the synthetic turf costs a little more, the quality and availability it will add to these new ballparks are some of the elements the city hopes will make the Cornerstone Sports Complex a highly sought-after destination.

This week, crews will begin laying down the turf for the fields at the Cornerstone Sports Complex pic.twitter.com/BcgFnJvsYr — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) February 14, 2022

“We want something going on here every weekend that we possibly can because this is the whole goal,” Mayor Spruill says. “Besides having the best rec. opportunities for our residents and in our local area of people, we want to start to be a tournament destination because that’s part of sports tourism. And sports tourism fits right in with Mississippi State and the Bulldogs and athletics, so it’s all a part of a way for us to be a destination.”

The mayor says they hope to have the complex ready to open by August 2022.