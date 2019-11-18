Turkey drive underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is just a week and a half away and the Community Benefit Committee’s turkey drive is happening now.

It’s one of the biggest Thanksgiving feasts in Columbus.

Hundreds of meals are prepped and delivered to take out to the elderly or disabled. Even more people come to dine at Stokes Beard Elementary.

Every year dozens of volunteers team up to help out the community. And they need your help now by donating turkeys and cash donations to help prepare all the fixings.

“This year what’s great about what we’re doing, we had a storm earlier this year so we’re going to feed anybody that’s in need. You don’t have to be elderly or disabled, anybody that’s in need in Lowndes County, we’re going to feed them,” said Rhonda Sanders with the Community Benefit Committee.

“It’s just beautiful that the community is coming together to work together on this. IT shows some real community love for each other and support for each other,” said Salvation Army Lt. Christian Smith.

Last year they delivered around 1,800 meals.

If you’d like to donate just stop by the Salvation Army on Main Street or the Columbus Recreation Department.