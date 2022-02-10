TVA says electric service will not be interrupted because of medical marijuana bill

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley responds to TVA’s stance on not supporting companies involved in the production of medical marijuana because of federal regulations.

Presley suggests that TVA is implying that local electric utilities who buy power from TVA and provide electricity to licensed medical marijuana facilities will be cut off because of legal conflicts.

Presley’s statement also says, “TVA’s statement has already caused some medical marijuana to look at other areas of the state and therefore possible denying North Mississippians other the benefits of the newly passed medical marijuana program,” end quote.

Thursday, TVA clarified its original statement in a press release saying quote, “TVA has an obligation to serve our customers with safe, reliable, low-cost, energy and we will continue to do so. There will be no interruption in service because of this newly signed law.”

TVA will seek clarification from separate federal agencies.