TVA won’t provide financial support for medical marijuana programs

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – With Governor Tate Reeves’ signature on the bill, Medical Marijuana programs are allowed within the state of Mississippi but they won’t receive any financial support from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Yesterday TVA issued a statement saying because it is a federal agency, it must comply with federal regulations.

At the federal level, marijuana remains a Schedule One substance under the Controlled Substance Act of 1970.

Due to this law, TVA will not incentivize and provide resources or funds to companies or organizations who wish to grow or distribute cannabis.

TVA leaders say they will enforce the Controlled Substance Act on any of their current clients who engage in the economic development of medical marijuana.