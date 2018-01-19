Two More Arrests Made From Monroe County Drug Bust

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies arrest two additional people in connection with a drug bust.

65 year-old Tommy Noe and 61 year-old Marilyn Lynn Noe are both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

They were arrested Wednesday in a sting operation.

The Smithville couple have been under surveillance by deputies for months.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says guns were seized, along with meth and marijuana.

He says no matter how long the investigations take, the sheriff’s department remains committed to make an arrest.

“We arrested four people Monday, and we got some information that would tie these people into those four arrests. It was just a situation that we knew we needed to make a move on. It’s a win-win for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the people of Monroe County to put these people out of business,” says Cantrell.

The husband and wife made their first court appearance this afternoon, January 18.

