TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A two car wreck at the Crosstown intersection in Tupelo, closed part of the street on Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened about 2:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

We do not have any information about injuries, but one of the cars came to rest on the train tracks.

East-bound traffic was rerouted for more than an hour as police investigated the wreck, and the cars were moved from the intersection.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.