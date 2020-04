WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday afternoon crash kills two in Winston County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2011 GMC driven by 21-year-old Gerardo Sanchez of Louisville ran off Highway 15 then crossed back over and flipped.

Sanchez and his passenger, 18-year-old Lexy Ann Deese of Noxapater, were both thrown from the truck.

Winston County Coroner Scotty Gregory pronounced Deese dead on the scene.

Sanchez died later at the hospital.