Two historic buildings in Tupelo could soon be demolished

TUPELO,Miss. (AP) A pair of historic buildings in downtown Tupelo could be demolished soon.

City officials say the two North Spring Street structures, one of them being the Jefferson Davis Hotel, are a danger to the public.

On Oct. 8th the city sent the then-owner a condemnation order for both properties.

Former Mayor Jason Shelton was ordered to demolish the structures and remove all debris by Nov. 8th

Shelton did not contest that the buildings are in disrepair, but believes the buildings are worth preserving.

WCBI will have more updated information as it becomes available.