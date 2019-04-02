Two hospitalized after two crashes on Highway 45 South

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two separate car crashes on Highway 45 South leave two people hospitalized.

The jaws of life were used to rescue one of the drivers out of her car.

The first crash happened 4:29 p.m. when a Toyota Camry heading south, ran off of the road into the northbound lanes. The car ultimately ran into the trees off of the highway.

The passenger of that car, Brenda Roby, 52, was flown to a Tupelo hospital with serious injuries.

The second crash happened around 5:09 p.m.

Those on scene said the black car rear ended an SUV. The driver of the car, Olivia Ruth Leek, 23, of McGehee, Arkansas was taken to BMH in Columbus.

Both crashes happened just north of Primrose Road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating both accidents.