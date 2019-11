COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – At least two people are injured after a scary crash in north Columbus Wednesday morning.

Columbus police said an SUV was going south on Highway 45 and a Ford pick-up was turning onto Highway 373 when the collision occurred.

One lane of traffic was shut down while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Columbus police are investigating the accident.