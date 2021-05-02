Two inmates found dead in East Mississippi correctional facility

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WCBI)- The East Mississippi Correctional Facility is investigating the deaths of two inmates.

Officers found 65-year-old Fritz Garcia unresponsive in his cell around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Medical staff administered CPR until paramedics arrived and transported Garcia to Rush Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Garcia was serving a life sentence for homicide in Hancock County. He was sentenced in 2001.

Around 8 p.m, on Saturday, 46-year-old Terry Walker was also found unresponsive in his cell.

He was taken to the medical unit where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Walker was serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery in Lowndes County.

He was sentenced in 2013. In 2012, he was sentenced to two years for burglary in Monroe County.

No foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will determine the causes of deaths.