Two inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Winston-Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility

Four inmates inside the state’s prison system have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two of those inmates were being housed at the Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said the other inmates are at Parchman.

There are some tests pending at other facilities.

MDOC has provided masks to all inmates and correctional staff.

Other measures to improve sanitary conditions have also been taken.

Visitation remains suspended and employee screening continues.