Two juveniles arrested for alleged attempted auto burglary in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are arrested in Starkville for alleged attempted auto burglary.

According to the Starkville Police Department, officers responded to the Park Circle area after receiving reports of individuals pulling on vehicle door handles on Monday, January 5, around 6:30 pm.

Upon arrival, officers located and detained two juvenile males, ages 14 and 13.

After further investigation, both juveniles were charged with two counts each of attempted auto burglary.

The department said this incident is not related to arrests made earlier Monday morning in the same general area.

The Starkville Police Department urges parents and guardians to be aware of their children’s activities, particularly during evening hours.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Starkville PD, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or submit an anonymous tip.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

