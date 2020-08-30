Two killed in Oktibbeha County car accident

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, two were airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and one was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville then airlifted to UMC in Jackson.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two people died in a car crash early Sunday morning.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney says the wreck happened around 1 A.M. on 16 Section Road near Camp Airport Road.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the road and hit a tree.

At least five people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, two were airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and one was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville then airlifted to UMC in Jackson.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff Department, East Oktibbhea Volunteer Fire Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and OCH responded to the scene.

The condition of the other passengers is unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.