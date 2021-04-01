Two MDOT employees injured after 18-wheeler accident

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Mississippi Department of Transportation employees are injured after their vehicle is smashed in a crash, which involved an 18-wheeler.

The accident happened on Highway 45 Alternate in southern Clay County, about 2:15 this afternoon.

State troopers say the big-rig was carrying a mobile home when the collision happened.

It appears the MDOT crews were patching potholes, from our recent winter weather, just before the accident.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

One MDOT worker was taken to a nearby hospital. The other was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter.

WCBI was told the men were talking to first responders.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.