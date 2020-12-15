Two men are charged with attempted murder and robbery in connection with shooting

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Two men are charged with attempted murder and robbery in connection with a Starkville shooting.

Police arrested 24-year-old Roderiques Lockett and 35-year-old John King Jr. for the December 7th incident.

In an affidavit, police allege a backpack was taken from the victim and that at least one suspect had a handgun.

Investigators say more arrests are likely.

The Starkville men remain in jail.

The shooting happened on Reed Ridge Circle.

A 29-year-old victim was airlifted to a hospital outside the area after the early morning gunfire.

SPD did not update the victim’s condition today.

Officers are asking others to come forward with information, as the investigation continues.