Two men arrested after Oxford shooting that injured one person

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is hospitalized following a shooting at an apartment complex on County Road 300 in Oxford.

The call to the police came in just after 2 o’clock on Thursday. Oxford Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired.

Keontae Davis of Greenwood and Daveontae Lehman of Lafayette County have each been charged with Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge has given each a $100,000 bond.

Investigators say the injury to the victim is not life-threatening.