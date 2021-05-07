Two men arrested in double homicide investigation

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are arrested in connection to a double homicide in Louisville last week.

Kemper County Deputies arrested 30-year-old Marquis Cortez Davis and 27-year-old Jamari Walker after evidence was gathered against them from a shooting on May 2 in Louisville that killed Sam Jones and Roman Mosely.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened on Alice Circle and left multiple homes riddled with bullet holes.

Both suspects were transferred from Kemper County to the Winston County Jail.

If you have any additional information on this incident, please contact the Louisville Police Department.