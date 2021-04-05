Two men arrested in Itawamaba County on drug charges

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More meth and more ecstasy are off the streets in Itawamba County after two arrests.

32-year-old Robert Ashby is charged with possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy.

42-year-old Jeremy Dulaney is charged with possession of meth.

Itawamba County investigators say the arrests come after two separate search warrants were served.

Drugs and money were seized at both locations.

In the past two months, Itawamba County deputies and North Mississippi Narcotics agents have arrested eight people during similar searches.