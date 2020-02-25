Two MSMS alums share experience working on presidential campaigns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Sciences got an inside scoop of what it’s like to work on a presidential campaign.

The MSMS Young Democrats and the MUW College of Democrats hosted From the Campus to the White House.

- Advertisement -

Two MSMS alums have worked for presidential campaigns here in the state. One worked for Michael Bloomberg’s campaign and one woman worked on Elizabeth Warren’s.

The two were invited back to campus to share how they got involved and why it’s so important in today’s political climate.

Davan Reece expressed he hoped students learn that Mississippi plays an important role in the national political world.

“I hope they get a new appreciation of Mississippi in a national political sense. We are often told we’re the lowest of the low, we use outhouses and things of that nature. It’s important to remind them that we are politically able, we’re politically smart, and it’s important to remind them that if you want to pursue a life in politics or whatever you want to pursue a life in, it can happen here at MSMS, the college of the W, it can happen anywhere,” said Reece.

Super Tuesday is next Tuesday and the Mississippi Democratic Primary is March 10.