Two people are being questioned in Prentiss County homicide

PRENTISS COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Two people are being questioned in a Prentiss County homicide.
Deputies found the victim early this morning on County Road 50-11.
Sheriff Randy Tolar says a call came into Lee County 911 about the location of a body.
It’s been determined the call came from Prentiss County, just before 3 AM.
A deputy went to the address and found the unidentified victim.
Tolar tells WCBI that Booneville police took two people into custody about 9 AM.
No formal charges have been filed.
Deputies have not released a cause of death or the victim’s name.
The investigation is continuing.