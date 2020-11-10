Two people are being questioned in Prentiss County homicide

PRENTISS COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Two people are being questioned in a Prentiss County homicide.

Deputies found the victim early this morning on County Road 50-11.

Sheriff Randy Tolar says a call came into Lee County 911 about the location of a body.

It’s been determined the call came from Prentiss County, just before 3 AM.

A deputy went to the address and found the unidentified victim.

Tolar tells WCBI that Booneville police took two people into custody about 9 AM.

No formal charges have been filed.

Deputies have not released a cause of death or the victim’s name.

The investigation is continuing.