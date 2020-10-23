Two people charged with felonious child abuse in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County infant is in a Memphis hospital with injuries that law enforcement says came from abuse.

Now, Jimmy Senter and Courtney Burcham are both charged with felonious child abuse with serious bodily injury.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital called Prentiss County deputies once the eight week old was taken there this past weekend.

The child has multiple injuries and is still being treated.

Senter’s bond was set at 5000,000 dollars.

Burcham’s is 100,000.

Other children in the victim’s home are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.