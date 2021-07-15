Two people in Oktibbeha Co. are being charged with animal cruelty and neglect

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Oktibbeha County are accused of abusing a dog.

Terry Ewing and Andrea Pool are both charged with animal cruelty and neglect.

Investigators tell WCBI deputies were contacted about a dog that appeared to be in bad health.

When the deputies went to a home on Old West Point Road they found a dead dog and another K9 that was in poor health.

That dog was taken to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society for treatment.

Ewing and Pool are out of jail on a ten thousand dollar bond each.