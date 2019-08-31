Two people injured after car accident

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Lowndes County.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 182 and New Hope Rd at around 7 Friday night.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says Alan Swift was heading west when his pick up truck hit the left side of a car crossing the highway.

Swift was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The driver of the car, Penny Wyers, was taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.