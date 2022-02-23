Two people injured in north Columbus shooting, gunman still wanted

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are injured in a north Columbus shooting and police are looking for the gunman.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says officers were called to the area of 14th Avenue and 23rd Street North for gunshots.

When they arrived, about 11 o’clock last night, they found a car that was shot up and two people in the vehicle that were injured.

Shelton tells WCBI the car was going down the street when someone standing on the sidewalk fired the gun.

Detectives have identified a suspect but no arrest has been made.

The victims were treated and released from the hospital.

If you have any information about the shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.