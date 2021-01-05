TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Lee County Supervisor has filed to run for Mayor of Tupelo in upcoming municipal elections.

District Three Supervisor Todd Jordan filed paperwork to run as a Republican in the primary.

Jordan says he wants to promote economic development throughout the entire city and believes his experience on the board of supervisors, and his real estate background will help him adopt pro growth policies.

He also says supporting police and making sure the city works well with the school district are top priorities.

“We have to support our men in blue in the police department, we have to definitely do a better job as far as being behind them and supporting them, we also have to continue our education program, we need to focus on that, all parts of education, need to make Tupelo the number one place to be, not just in Northeast Mississippi but the entire state,” Jordan said.

Jordan will face Ward One Councilman Markel Whittington in the GOP primary. General elections are set for June. So far there have been no candidates file for the Democrat primary.