Two separate incidents between roommates lead to two men in jail

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Two separate incidents between roommates lead to two men going to jail.

In the first investigation, 54-year-old Henry Chandler is accused of shooting his roommate

in the arm during an alcohol induced argument about race.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the two people were having a discussion when tempers at their 19th Street South home on Wednesday.

Shelton believes the two had been drinking.

Chandler is charged with aggravated assault.

In an unrelated case, 27-year-old Jamie Milliken is also rcharged with aggravated assault.

Shelton tells WCBI Milliken and his roommates were arguing over money when a fight broke out.

Milliken is accused of cutting one of the roommates during the altercation.

The victim will be okay.