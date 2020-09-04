Two separate incidents between roommates lead to two men in jail

By
Emma Rose Davis
-
0
2

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Two separate incidents between roommates lead to two men going to jail.

In the first investigation, 54-year-old Henry Chandler is accused of shooting his roommate

Henry Chandler

in the arm during an alcohol induced argument about race.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the two people were having a discussion when tempers at their 19th Street South home on Wednesday.

Shelton believes the two had been drinking.

Chandler is charged with aggravated assault.

Jamie Milliken

In an unrelated case, 27-year-old Jamie Milliken is also rcharged with aggravated assault.

Shelton tells WCBI Milliken and his roommates were arguing over money when a fight broke out.

Milliken is accused of cutting one of the roommates during the altercation.

The victim will be okay.