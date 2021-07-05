Two suspects on the run after search and felony arrest warrants issued

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two suspects are on the run after search and felony arrest warrants were issued in Webster County.

Kenneth Mann and Cassandra Mann are both wanted for a Sale of Controlled Substance Charge according to the sheriff’s Department.

- Advertisement -

The warrants were issued Saturday while executing a search warrant at David Gary’s home on Snow Bottom road near Eupora.

Both Kenneth and Cassandra fled on foot.

If you know where the suspects may be, contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Department.