LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two drivers were injured after a two-car crash, near Steens, Thursday.

The impact sent a white Cadillac into a ditch.

State troopers said a Nissan Pathfinder attempted to cross Highway 12 from Sanders Mill Road and collided with the car.

The crash happened near the Old Country Store.

Both drivers were taken to Baptist Golden Triangle.

The extent of their injuries was unknown.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continued to investigate the crash.