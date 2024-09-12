Two Tickets Tap into $583,000 Match 5 Jackpot

Players split top prize after matching numbers in Tuesday's drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – A pair of winning tickets, purchased 180 miles apart, matched all the right numbers from Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing. With the jackpot reaching $583,000, each players’ ticket is worth $291,500.00.

One of the winning tickets was purchased from Blue Sky #727 in Tupelo. The second winning ticket was purchased from Lakeland Red Apple Texaco in Flowood.

The jackpot for tonight’s Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $52,000.

September Games

A new collection of scratch-off games is available at Mississippi Lottery retailers for September. The “Jewel” collection of games features the $10 Diamond White with a top prize of $200,000, the $5 Sapphire Blue with a top prize of $100,000 and a $2 Emerald Green with its $20,000 top prize.

Jackpot Updates

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions® is an estimated $20 million with an estimated cash value of $10.1 million. Saturday night’s jackpots include Powerball® at an estimated $152 million, with an estimated cash value of $76.7 million, and Lotto America’s® jackpot is an estimated $8.86 million with an estimated cash value of $ $4.47 million.

