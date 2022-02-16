Two young men indicted for armed robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Columbus young men are facing serious charges in several different investigations.

Jaquavious Harris and Jaylen Hodges were both recently indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury for armed robbery.

The alleged hold-up happened in July 2021 at a gas station on Highway 182.

Hodges was also indicted on two unrelated armed robbery charges and a burglary charge.

Meanwhile, Hodges was indicted for burglary, aggravated assault, and shooting into a business in connection with separate investigations.

Hodges is accused of shooting someone on Christmas Day 2020 and on the same day allegedly shooting into McDonald’s in east Columbus.