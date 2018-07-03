Typical Hot and Humid Summer Pattern.

TODAY: Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values in the low 100s. A couple of isolated showers and storms possible, but more spots than not stay dry. Rain chance around 20%. Muggy overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Highs again in the low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heat index values in the low 100s. Scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon, with the highest rain chances coming between 1pm and 7 pm. Rain chance in the afternoon and early evening around 40%. Then, a few isolated lingering showers and storms after sunset, with more spots than not staying dry during any fireworks shows. Rain chance from 7pm to 11 pm around 20%, then dry after midnight. Lows in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

THU-FRI: Highs remain in the low 90s with heat index values in the low 100s. Daily rain chances will be around 40%, with most of the rain coming in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

SAT/SUN/MON: Scattered downpours continue into the weekend and start of next week, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s. Rain chance around 50% over the weekend and 40% Monday. Overnight lows in the low 70s.