SUMMARY: Our typical late July summertime weather pattern in the Deep South continues with the heat and humidity along with afternoon pop-up showers & storms. Most rain and storm activity will be from late morning through early to mid evening when the daytime heating is at its peak. Some of you may get soaked from time to time while others remain dry. Also still watching two systems in the tropics closely. A tropical wave over the eastern Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical depression during the next few days. We’re also watching now newly formed Tropical Storms Gonzalo in the Atlantic.

WEDNESDAY: Another hot & humid summer day is ahead of us with highs once again in the lower to mid 90s. Heat index values could feel like over 100 at times. We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds to start our day before the daytime heating helps fuel those scattered afternoon storm chances. SW winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear after any isolated storm fades away. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Hot and humid weather will continue for the remainder of the week with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s each afternoon. Chances for afternoon pop-up storms will be there, but still not everyone will see rain each day. If you’re lucky enough to see a quick downpour, it will help to cool you down a few degrees.

WEEKEND-TUESDAY: As of now, the weekend into early next week is looking dry for the most part aside from a few afternoon pop-up scattered showers or storms. High temperatures will remain hot with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

