Typical July Weather Pattern

TUESDAY NIGHT: We’re going to keep the chance of showers and storms going but not everyone will see one. Lows dip into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A frontal boundary will be hovering around the region and it will help to keep the chance of showers and storms going. Look for highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: There may be a slight decrease in storm coverage but a warm and humid air mass may still support a few storms. Another day with highs in the 90s is on tap.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: Additional scattered storms may develop Friday into Saturday. Slightly less active weather could return starting Sunday but we’ll have to wait and see. Highs should remain in the 90s with lows in the 70s.

