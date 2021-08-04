Typical late summer pattern developing

SUMMARY: No major weather maker is going to affect the region anytime soon… but spotty storms will return from time to time going forward. Humidity and temperatures are set to rise heading into next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and calm. Lows in the mid to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 90°. Winds NE 4-8 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of a few pop-up storms. Highs around 90°. Winds S 4-8 mph.

WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm back into the low to mid 90s with overnight lows climbing back into the 70s. Spotty afternoon storms will become the rule with a standard late summer weather pattern developing.

