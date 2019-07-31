SUMMARY: Reasonably quiet summer weather is going to be the norm for the next few days. Odds of rain and storms will lessen Thursday & Friday (but not completely go away) before rebounding a bit during the weekend. No big weather maker is coming our way and no tropical trouble is expected in the Gulf anytime soon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70 with calm wind. Some fog is possible again.

THURSDAY: Seasonably warm and humid. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible but overall odds should be around 20-30%. Highs top out in the low 90s with heat indices in the mid 90s to upper 90s. Light northerly winds between 4 and 8 mph can be expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. The chance of a pop-up shower or storm will remain around 20%.

WEEKEND: Look for highs to range from the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows near 70. There is a 30% chance of rain on Saturday but the odds go up to 40% on Sunday. Some spots may not even get a drop of rain all weekend long but some of you may get a good soaking.

