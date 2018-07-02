Typical summer-time weather pattern continues

MONDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Any shower or storm that developed will fade away by mid to late evening. Look for a mild and muggy night with lows in the mid to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Seasonably hot and humid weather continues. Daytime highs should be in the low 90s again with heat indices around 100. There is a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms during the day. Storms may be most concentrated across our western counties but we’ll see how things evolve. Activity will fade away during the evening hours.

4th of July: Typical summer weather sticks around for Independence Day. Highs should be in the low 90s but it’ll feel more like 100. Showers and storms are possible with the coverage at 30-40%. Thing should start to settle down by mid evening when some of you may want to shoot off fireworks.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Daily rain and storm chances will continue in the 30-50% range. Highs will be around 90 with lows in the 70s.

