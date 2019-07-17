WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat indices around 100° give or take outside of any storm. There is a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms at anytime during the day. Wind will be out of the SW around 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Staying humid. Lows in the 70s. Wind will be out of the S around 5 MPH becoming calm after midnight.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with lower rain and storms chances around 20%. Daytime highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices 100°-105° or higher. Lows in the 70s. Wind will be out of the SW both days around 5-15 MPH.

WEEKEND: Highs generally in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s. Rain chances go back up to around 30-40%.

