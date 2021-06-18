U.S Army Corps of Engineers beginning to remove barge in Pickensville

PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins removing a barge from the Bevill Lock and Dam.

Crews started cutting the barge to start the salvage process.

- Advertisement -

The partially sunken barge hit the lock and dam in Pickensville, Alabama last weekend.

Heavy rains led to flooding waters before the incident.

Several people even came out to watch the work being done today.

Once the work is complete in Pickens County, crews will move up river to Columbus to salvage a sunken barge at the Stennis Lock and Dam.