U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denies Montgomery County schools consolidation lawsuit

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A lawsuit to stop the administrative consolidation of schools in Montgomery County was dismissed.

Seven people filed the lawsuit.

- Advertisement -

It was dismissed in a lower court. Now, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has upheld the dismissal of the lawsuit.

The residents claimed the administrative consolidation and restructuring of the school board violated their right to equal protection.

Lawmakers approved the consolidation efforts in 2016.

The recent court ruling means things continue as normal in the school district.