U.S. Marshals help Columbus police arrest man in connection to a shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The U.S. Marshals help Columbus police arrest a man in connection to a deadly shooting.

Kenny Armistad is now behind bars.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says he was wanted for murder.

Armistad was arrested in north Columbus on Monday.

The shooting happened on December 30th in the front yard of a home on 12th Avenue South.

20-year-old Frank Edwards died at the scene.

A gray or dark-colored Mazda with tinted windows pulled up just before the gunfire.

Investigators believe Edwards was talking to someone in the car when an argument broke out and shots were exchanged.

A car has been recovered in the case.

Shelton believes Edwards knew the person that shot him.

A second person was wounded in the shooting but did not have life-threatening injuries.