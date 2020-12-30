UMMC is running out of room and fears for another COVID-19 spike

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center says it is running out of room and fears are that January could bring growing numbers.

Hospital officials have had to create 11 makeshift ICU beds, which means their capacity stands at -11 for ICU space.

In fact, some younger COVID patients are being treated in the pediatric wing of the Jackson hospital.

Right now, there are 322 COVID-19 ICU patients scattered across Mississippi at various hospitals.

There are three open ICU rooms in Columbus and two in Tupelo. The state department of health is reporting 16 available ICU beds in Oxford and three in Booneville.

The state department of health and UMMC are managing ICU patients jointly, to get them to a nearby hospital that has an open bed.

“We basically do a round robbin of where we send patients that need ICU level care to hospitals that have intensive care units even though everybody is full,” said Dr. Jonathan Wilson, Chief Administrative Officer. “So it is getting to the point that even though we may not have room at the inn, we are still trying to provide.”

There are currently only 87 ICU beds open in the state.