UMMC opening two COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast Mississippi

The University of Mississippi Medical Center will have two local sites for COVID-19 testing.

The Oxford Conference Center will host a one-day event on April 24.

A second one-day testing site will be at Fairview Baptist Church on April 25 in Columbus.

UMMC and the state department of health are doing the testing.

The sites are for people who are screened as high risk for having COVID-19 and are open for appointments only.

The fastest way to get screened is through the C Spire Health App or you can call 601-496-7200.