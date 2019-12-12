UNCORKED: The best wines for Christmas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Tis’ the season everyone. Bobbie’s got some great wines for us and to start out your Christmas morning she has bubbles.

Graciano. It’s typically a blending grape in Spain but this comes from Rioja and is 100% Graciano.

Carmenere from Chile. It’s a fun one that starts a conversation at the Christmas table. Fun fact, for hundreds of years was actually Merlot and then DNA testing in 1994 showed that it was actually a lost grape of Bordeaux Carmenere.

Descendants Liegeois Dupont. It’s a wine made by Sarah Hedges. They’re out of Red Mountain in Washington.