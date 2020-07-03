UNCORKED: Scott & Bobbie’s favorite wines by Andre Mack

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- As people across the nation demand justice and equality we fall, Uncorked wants to do it’s part and feature wines made by Andre Mack. He was the first African American to be named Best Young Sommelier in America.

Knock on Wood- A chardonnay aged in stainless steel. It’s going to have a lot of fruit and less minerality.

Love Drunk- Pinot Noir based, he does throw a little bit of chardonnay. It’s great for the summertime.

Horseshoes & Handgrenades- Syrah mixed with Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.