Uncorked: Tailgating wines

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Hi everyone! We’re back with our official wine expert Bobbie Burgess and we’re talking about tailgating. Football season is here, that’s everyone in the south’s favorite time of year. I know I’m ready for it. And you’ve got a few great choices of wine that you can actually take tailgating.

Pinot Grigio: It has screw top and most are user friendly so if you’re tailgating you won’t need a wine tool.

Canned wines: You can just throw these in a cooler and they’re recyclable which is a plus for the environment. Most of these have a little spritz, so, that’s fun especially for morning games. Acrobat has a canned Rose with fresh strawberries and raspberries.

Three French Hens: It’s a Merlot. A good wine to celebrate a big win with.