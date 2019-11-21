UNCORKED: Wines for Thanksgiving

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner or going to grandmas, Bobbie has the perfect wines to take to start and end the day with.
- Carl Ehrhard, a German Sekt. In Germany, they call their sparking wines sekt.
- Fleurie. It’s from Beaujolais France. On the third Thursday of November, they release Beaujolai Nouveau. Beaujolai is usually released around Thanksgiving so this is a great one to have at the dinner table. It’s very similar to Pinot Noir but it’s going to be more fruity.
- Chateau Musar, a Lebanese wine. It’s a red blend with a musky, earthy taste. A very good conversation wine to have at the dinner table.